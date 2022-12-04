HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday.

All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need.

“It’s been a crazy season, it’s been a crazy summer, has not stopped. But we do have a place for everybody we’re hoping to get as many adopted so that we can welcome more in,” Courtney Foor, director of intake and placements for the Humane Society said.

For those who may not be looking to adopt but do want to help this holiday season, the Humane Society is accepting donations by way of a giving tree located in the front lobby of their building.