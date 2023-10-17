DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 83 southbound is closed in Dauphin County at exit 47 due to multiple crashes, one involving a tractor-trailer hauling cooking oil.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, there was a disabled vehicle in the left lane at mile marker 46.5 that was hit by the tractor-trailer and several other vehicles shortly before 7 a.m.

The tractor-trailer is now leaking oil. PennDOT says some of the oil has gone down storm drains but some has traveled as far as the 283 split.

Courtesy 511PA

The second incident happened in the backlog of the first crash at mile marker 48.7, according to PennDOT. That crash involved two passenger vehicles. Injuries were reported but do not appear to be major, PennDOT said.

All lanes of I-83 southbound are now closed between Exit 47 to US 322 East – Derry Street and Exit 45 to Paxton Street/ Bass ProDrive.

The interstate is expected to remain closed for hours for clean-up and the removal of vehicles, PennDOT said.