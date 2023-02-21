HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg announced that the M&T Bank Fire and Ice Festival will be returning the city this year.

The annual event will be taking place on Saturday, March 4. It is set to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. There will be more than 60 ice sculptures located throughout the city, as well as live ice carvings.

Children will be able to participate in free activities such as an ice slide and build-your-own smores. Families can also ride a horse drawn carriage through Riverfront Park and City Island.

There will be a glass icicle workshop, as well as handcrafted art in the artist market inside City Hall. You can also check out the HBG Flea which will be set up in Strawberry Square.

“This is now the 6th year of Ice & Fire and it’s going to be better than it has ever been before,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “This year’s festival will bring everyone together in a way we’ve never seen; from this whole region, down to our neighborhoods, and our businesses on the rise. We cannot wait to see everyone come together to celebrate being with each other.”

The festival will mostly take place along 2nd Street in Downtown Harrisburg between Market and Pine Streets. Second Street will be closed between Market and Walnut Streets starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3 and then extend to Pine Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. Market Street will also be closed between 2nd and Front at 7 a.m. on March 4. The roads will reopen as normal at midnight.

Below is a list of attractions and their locations:

Ice sculptures – 2nd Street, Italian Lake, Reservoir Park, City Island, and Midtown

UPMC Entertainment Stage – 2nd Street

Aetna Health Ice Slide – Corner of 2nd Street and Walnut Street

Firepits – Corner of 2nd Street and Walnut Street

Kids zone – Between Locust and Pine Streets

Pennsy Supply heated seating tent – Near Market Street

Food trucks – Market Street between Front and 2nd

There will be an ice sculpture scavenger hunt, as well as a chili cookoff.

There will be free parking throughout the city on March 4 and all Downtown parking will be free after 5 p.m., however you can unlock this free parking four hours early by using code LUVHBG in the Parkmobile app. The Market Square Garage will have $10 parking from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. courtesy of Park Harrisburg.

ADA accessible shuttles will be available every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m. The shuttles will run between City Island, the Market Street bus depot Downtown, and the Broad Street Market. The last shuttle to City Island will leave Midtown at 8:15 p.m.