HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “One is life is still too many.” That is how PennDOT officials described Tuesday’s bicycle accident. Now they are ready to act.

Officials are now pushing to start what they are calling the “reconstruction project of 2023” — a project that has been in the works since 2017.

“What we really want to stress to people: Everybody has a hand in this, it’s not just the motorist, it’s not just the bicyclist, not just the pedestrians. Everybody needs to take some responsibility for their safety,” said Fritzi Schreffler, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Phase 1 is the reconstruction of sidewalks, pavement, and lights beginning at the intersection of Elmerton Avenue and Farm Show Drive to Berryhill Street. The intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets will receive the same reconstruction in Phase 2.

“These projects, they’ve been in place for the last couple of years, and every time an accident like this happens, it is a reminder of why we’re doing this, why these changes are so necessary,” said Matt Maisel, City of Harrisburg director of communications.

During Phase 2, bike lanes will be accessible from Paxton and 13th streets to Paxton and 19th streets as a precaution to prevent any future casualties.

“We believe that the incidents that have taken place over the last two years are tragic accidents and are preventable,” said Maisel.

Bidding for the construction to begin starts in April 2023.