HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The inaugural class of the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg will graduate with 42 students walking the stage.

This is the first class of the new school of nursing which is bringing more critically important nurses to the region while allowing area residents to pursue a career in nursing through an affordable and appropriate program.

UPMC School of Nursing faculty and guest speakers will preside over the ceremony as 42 graduates receive their diplomas at the forum, located at 500 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.