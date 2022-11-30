HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection has been planned for Thursday and the following week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Memorial Bridge, also known as the South Bridge.

Weather permitting, PennDOT states that the inspection will be performed on the southbound Interstate 83 side of the bridge on Thursday, Dec. 1, as well as Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8.

There will be right lane closures on each day of the inspection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Below is a map of where the inspection will take place.