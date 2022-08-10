HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge inspection is planned on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial South Bridge, which spans between Lemoyne and Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, this inspection is planned to be performed from Monday, Aug 15. through Thursday, Aug. 18.

The right ramp lane of the northbound signs of Interstate 83 will be closed each day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exit to the second street in Harrisburg will remain open, as will three lanes of northbound traffic.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Below is where the inspections will be taking place.