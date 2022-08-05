HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!

Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.

According to a media release, guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis.

The adventure is on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the exhibit, click here.