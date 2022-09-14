HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials with the city of Harrisburg have announced an upcoming construction project taking place along Interstate 83.

According to a release, beginning on Sunday, Sept 25, there will be resurfacing along the stretch of Interstate 83 from Cameron Street to Peiffer’s lane, which is approximately from mile marker 43 to mile marker 48 in Lower Paxton Township.

Milling and paving are expected to take place, as well as concrete patching

This project is separate from PennDOT’s I-83 Capital Beltway widening project and will take place from Sept 25 until late fall. There will then be a break in the project for the winter, and work will resume in the Spring of 2023.

Work is expected to be performed from Sunday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday to Friday. There will also be lane closures due to this construction.