HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be daytime lane shoulder restrictions next week on the northbound and southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge.

The restrictions will be in place due to the bridge being inspected. Weather permitting, the inspection work will take place between Monday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The northbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3, and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5.

The southbound right shoulder will be closed from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Three travel lanes in each direction and all on/off ramps will remain open each day.

PennDOT said that inspectors plan to inspect the South Bridge using an inspection crane from on the roadway. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Below is where the work will be taking place.