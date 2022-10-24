Courtesy of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence by kicking in the back door but was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner was legally armed with a gun, police say, and gave Washington warnings to stop and leave before shooting him.

Officers located Washington in the area of N. 17th and Carnation streets. According to police, Washington was armed with a large butcher knife. They apprehended him and took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Police say Washington was charged with felony trespassing, attempted burglary, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.