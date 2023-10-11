HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday, Beth El Temple in Harrisburg hosted a Holocaust survivor. They already planned to have him tell his story before the Israel-Hamas war.

“It’s like another Holocaust is starting,” said Holocaust survivor Joe Alexander.

Joe Alexander is 100 years old, he survived the holocaust.

Joe says what Hamas is doing, might even be worse than the Holocaust.

“Taking women, kids, young kids out of the homes and shooting killing people on the streets, that’s I would say maybe even worse than it was in Germany,” said Joe.

Joe was born in Poland; he went to his first camp when he was 16 years old.

“142584, from that moment on that was your name, you had no name anymore,” said Joe.

Surviving 12 concentration camps, Joe was liberated in May 1945 at the age of 21.

“The only thing I was thinking was I was free,” said Joe.

Joe has two sisters and a brother; he is the only person in his family to survive.

“I still don’t know what happened to them,” said Joe.

Harrisburg was the first place Joe came to after leaving Germany. Harrisburg was the beginning of a new life.

Joe now lives in California, traveling around the United States telling his story.

“Let them know so it doesn’t happen again,” said Joe.