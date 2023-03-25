HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg held its first vendor and job fair on Saturday, March 25.

The city partnered with the Harrisburg School District to help with the fair. The goal was to get to know the community better as well as to promote working in the city.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“We have folks in Harrisburg who pay tax dollars and support the district obviously and support the city in terms of taxes. They own a home in Harrisburg, and the partnership in being able to help those individuals out when we know we have to do the work anyways and you’re not working with folks in your community, it’s just a beautiful partnership,” Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman said.

If you missed the job fair, you can click here for more information on where to apply as well as what jobs are offered.

Employment opportunities range from primary instruction aides to part-time cafeteria monitors.