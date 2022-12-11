HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate artists came together to support people experiencing homelessness in the community.

More than 33 musical artists from the Greater Harrisburg region put together the fourth annual holiday album to help raise money to help the homeless. The musicians also participated in two different live concerts on Sunday at the Englewood.

This year, Joy to the Burg also partnered with visual artists who created a set of eight different holiday greeting cards.

“While we go about our daily business and enjoy life and its many benefits there are those who are less fortunate and those who find themselves homeless. This is a project where every dollar we raise falls to the bottom line. If you will help the Christian churches united to do their outreach for people who are stuck in a homeless situation,” Chair of Joy to the Burg Doug Wilburne said.

The holiday album and greeting cards are available on joytotheburg.com and also at local retailers.