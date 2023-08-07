HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be transported back to the age of the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest makes its way to the area later this month.

From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13., Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to life so families can learn what used to walk the earth 165 million years ago.

This year’s event brings more hands-on activities and education and includes more Jurasic-themed rides and inflatables. The animatronic dinosaurs are displayed in realistic sets. Some of the dinos move and roar.

The exhibit works with leading paleontologists to make sure that each dinosaur is replicated down to the minor details.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Guests of the exhibit are allowed to walk through the dino displays at their own pace. Strollers are permitted and socks are required for the inflatable attractions.