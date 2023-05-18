HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured a boy on Tuesday, May 9.
According to the Bureau of Police, around 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 18th and Mulberry Streets for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police then say that the victim was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Harrisburg Police say video shows the suspects arrived in a white, or light in color, 1999 to 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.
Anyone with information on this vehicle or the people involved is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.