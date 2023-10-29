HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that a juvenile was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg Police, a juvenile was struck in the area of 18th and Regina Streets on Sunday afternoon. Gautch told abc27 that the shooting was a ‘nonfatal shooting.’

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

There is no word on any arrests or if anyone else has been involved with the shooting at this time.