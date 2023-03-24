HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM0 — According to her handlers, retired K9 officer Zoe, who recently retired from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, passed away on Friday, March 24. She was eight years old.

Zoe was a Dutch Shepherd K-9 who served with the Harrisburg police since 2016. She retired from the force in early March due to her Lymphoma diagnosis. On Monday, March 20, she had her final walk and a retirement ceremony was held for her.

Throughout the years, Zoe used her abilities to help solve crimes and catch criminals a total of 360 times. She completed 50 apprehensions, 46 building searches, 90 narcotic vehicle and residential searches, and 48 tracks, among other accomplishments during her tenure with the department.

Zoe’s official retirement date was on March 7.