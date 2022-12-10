HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of Kwanzaa was held at John Harris High School in Harrisburg on Saturday.

A week-long celebration starts on Dec. 26. However a celebration was held, and honors seven principals:

Unity

Self-determination

Work and Responsibility

Cooperative Economics

Purpose

Creativity

Faith

An awards ceremony was held and hosted by Life Esteem. It was held to recognize those who represent those qualities.

“It’s a celebration, not so much of a holiday, and it’s a celebration of our culture and community at the same time want to be not only unified in race but unified as a people. So we hope all people really, will embrace the principles of Kwanzaa,” Rev. Nathaniel Gadsden of Life Esteem said.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as the emcee for the Kwanzaa awards ceremony. Vendors and entertainment, including a fashion show by ABW Production, were also featured.