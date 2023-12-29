HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be a lane restriction on Cameron Street in Harrisburg for work that is associated with the reconstruction of Interstate 83.

PennDOT stated that on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the contractor will install a temporary concrete barrier on Cameron Street between Paxton Street and Sycamore Street in the city. The barrier will close the right lane on the eastbound side, causing this portion of Cameron Street to be down to one lane. The barrier will be installed during daylight hours and will be done weather permitting.

The restriction is expected to be in place for roughly two months so drainage can be installed within the area. The sidewalk on the eastbound side of Cameron Street will also be closed. Signage will be in place to alert people to use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the road.

PennDOT has stated that there may be significant impacts on traffic during this project, including traffic shifts, lane restrictions, and road closures/detours. Advance notice will be issued before any major traffic impacts.

At this time, there are long-term construction signs along northbound I-83 from the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge to the Eisenhower Interchange. The contractor is performing utility work and clearing behind the barrier from Cameron Street northward through the project limits.

The work is part of the first two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project, which includes widening and reconstructing portions of the I-83 roadway, and other construction.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place. More information about the I-83 Capital Beltway project can be found here.