HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be nighttime traffic restrictions so tree clearing can be done on a Dauphin County roadway.

PennDOT states that the work is part of a project to reconstruct the intersection of Route 322, Chambers Hill Road, and Grayson Road.

The right lane of eastbound Route 322 will be closed between Mushroom Hill Road and Chambers Hill Road. In addition, the westbound lane will also be closed between Milroy Road and Hilton Street between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Over the next month. drivers will see crews clearing brush, installing erosion and sedimentation measures, and removing a few billboards along Route 322, Milroy Road, Witmer Drive, and Grayson Road.

After July 4, PennDOT says that workers will begin regular short-term nighttime restrictions, starting at 9 p.m. This is being done to reconstruct roadway shoulders for a long-term traffic shift.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Future construction includes one through lane that will be added in each direction of Route 322. Eastbound Route 322 left turns will be replaced with a new jug handle and signal at Witmer Road. Westbound Route 322 left turns will be replaced with a new roundabout and bypass lanes at the intersection of Milroy Road and Grayson Road.

The project is set to be completed in 2027.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.