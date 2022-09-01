HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have said they are ready for Kipona this Labor Day Weekend.

There will be extra security because of the chaos that occurred during the Fourth of July festivities when a fight broke out just before the fireworks. Someone yelled “gun” after firecrackers went off, which caused people to run in panic.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police said no shots were fired. The mayor and police commissioner gave a stern warning to possible troublemakers about the upcoming end-of-summer festival.

“We’re going to have a really well lit down there in the dark places, a lot more police officers, a lot more undercover officers down there, Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said.

“We will have officers who will take those individuals who think they wanna come out to the city of Harrisburg and cause chaos, we do have a place for them,” Mayor Wanda Williams said.

Kipona runs from Saturday to Monday. New to this year’s festival will also include its first-ever laser light show choreographed to music. The 25-minute show will be presented on Sunday night around 8:15 over the Susquehanna River from City Island, offering great views from Riverfront Park. according to a press release.