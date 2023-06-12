HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s about tackling the real issues and making affordable housing more accessible in Harrisburg.

“I wanna address housing and the homeless period, and this helps me be very happy,” said Mayor Wanda Williams.

Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams wasn’t the only one–as homegrown football star LeSean McCoy broke ground on “Savoy 48”– his new rental housing project.

“I am so happy I said I want to do flips you know this area has been just deteriorating ready for the last 20 years and to bring some you know some vibrant you know new homes in this particular area would increase the other homes that are surrounding it,” said Mayor Wanda Williams.

Located on the corner of 6th and Harris Street, the new 46,000-square-foot building will have 48 units.10 of those will be designated as affordable units, while four will be handicap-accessible.

“It’s been known for commercial activity amongst other black entrepreneurs going all the way back to the 50s and 60s. We think this is a great opportunity now for us to help store that legacy for business amongst this particular corridor that’s experiencing over $400 million of working investment,” said Ryan Sanders, Vice President of Development for Vice Capitol.

For McCoy–it was about even more than that.

“Just imagine if you have a bad living situation and when you see it it gets better and better and better At some point you know won’t be able to recognize it that’s why I want to be part of that change. I want to be attached to changing people’s lives, kids’ lives, and the next generation that a hall-of-fame career right there,” said LeSean Mccoy.

Construction will begin in August, and they hope to be done by the fall of next year.