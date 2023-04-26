HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state’s LGBTQ Equality Caucus rallied on the Capitol steps on Wednesday morning, over the recently introduced Fairness Act.

The act would protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination in terms of housing, education, and transportation.

Democratic State Representatives say Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast region without statewide anti-discrimination protection laws. They were joined by activists who shared their experiences of discrimination.

“I was harassed, I was bullied, I was threatened and targeted and subsequently fired and blacklisted. Now, no home and no job. What am I to do? I just wanted to meet my basic needs. And, what was my crime? Working while trans?” activist Kendall Stephens said.

Governor Shapiro sent a statement on Wednesday morning saying “It’s time to get it done.”