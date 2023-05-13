HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Astronaut Bob Hines’ grandfather taught at Milton Hershey School over 50 years ago, making this school close to his heart. So, after video chatting with students at the school while he was in space he promised to visit after his return.

“It is surreal, there are still parts of this that are very familiar to me and there’s so much nostalgia and pride for me when I come back here and get to see Milton Hershey. What an amazing mission they have, what an amazing thing that they do,” said Hines.

Hines spent 170 days in space studying how to survive on the moon, and he couldn’t be happier to be at home and in Hershey.

“So this is really a full circle moment for me to come back here. There’s the big circle of my life and growing up and being able to come back here, and then the small circle of getting to connect with the students while I was on orbit and getting to come back here and share some of those experiences now that I’m back up back on earth,” said Hines.

Throughout the day, Hines met with students in the science department to look at their current projects and talk about his time in space.

“I feel like he represents that the future is bright for anybody and everyone as long as you put the hard work in it and you give your all 100%, no matter what your background is you can go and do great things, ” said Cooper Darnfall, a student at Milton Hershey School.

The students at Milton Hershey School were inspired by Hines, and the feeling was mutual.

“Getting to see these students, it’s inspiring for me to see the things that they’re doing and their creative approaches towards solving problems is really incredible, and I would hope that I can bring to them a picture of me because I’m just an ordinary guy that gets to do extraordinary things,” said Hines.