HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,

All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared.

The group gave out 500 new backpacks, with supplies like headphones, pencils, sanitizers, and more. Kids could even get a free haircut, and play games.

“I know how it feels to go to school and have low self-esteem and confidence because you don’t have the cleanest sneakers on. Or you don’t have that book bag to hold your items. So, we prepare students with those last-minute items. It will mean so much, you know? Brighten up their day and get them to go to that classroom,” Ralph Rodriguez of All You can Inc. said.

There was also a clothing giveaway as well.