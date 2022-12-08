HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg.

With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official home of its own on 312 Chestnut St. in Harrisburg. According to NTC’s Founder and Artistic Director FL Henley Jr., the new 2,600-square-foot space will help to fulfill the current needs of the theatre company, as well as support its goals in the future.

Although NTC has found its new home, there are still several renovations that need to be completed at the new location, such as adding a stage and doing some repainting. According to Henley, this is a work in progress that is expected to take between 12 and 18 months until total completion.

On Dec. 15, 2022, NTC is holding a public town hall at its soon-to-be new location from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to NTC’s release, the town hall will be an opportunity to ask and answer questions, as well as hear from the surrounding community.

“We would love to hear from our neighbors and friends on how they would like to see our new space utilized,” NTC said in a release. “Your participation and input are extremely valuable to us.”

According to Henley, NTC is committed to showcasing thought-provoking and challenging revivals of past plays, but half of the productions that the organization performs are original works that are written by local playwriters and performance artists.

NTC charges $15 for admission to performances — which is half the local market average ticket price, according to Henley. Additionally, for Sunday matinee showings, NTC allows admission in exchange for what they call an “Any Size Donation.” This donation is an alternative form of payment because NTC does not want money to come between the shows and their audience.

From March 4-19, 2023, at Gamut Theater in Harrisburg, NTC in conjunction with the Gamut Theatre Group and the McGinley’s School of Irish Dance will be performing a show called “THISTLE AND SALT: The Ireland of JM Synge” on eight separate nights, according to Henley, who is the director of this performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit www.gamuttheatre.org.

To donate or volunteer to the Narcisse Theatre Company you can visit their website.

According to Henley, Narcisse Theatre Company expects to have an official grand opening of its new location on April 1, 2023.