(WHTM) — Prepare to hear loud bangs around the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg as Capitol Police work to get rid of the crows.

Every year, the police department uses exploding shells and whistling devices to scare away the nuisance birds.

Tonight, this crow dispersal event is taking place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Crow dispersal will continue throughout the next few months until the birds are gone.

This is the 26th year for the crow dispersal program.