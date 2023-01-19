LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tackled a customer to the ground at a Turkey Hill in Harrisburg.

According to police, the suspect entered Turkey Hill located at 4850 Union Deposit Road on Jan. 9 around 2:45 a.m. After the man entered the store, he allegedly tackled a customer to the ground without warning or provocation.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or to send an email to nbrandt@lowerpaxton.pa.gov.