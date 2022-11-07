LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August.

Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning hours of Aug. 7. Security cameras captured the suspect, but police are still looking for the individual.

Lower Paxton Township Police are asking that you contact them at (717) 657-5656, ext. 1156 if you have any information regarding the suspect.