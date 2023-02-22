HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township are looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor back in 2021.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, 45-year-old Paul William Jr. Shayter of Harrisburg is facing charges of Corruption of Minors, Indecent Exposure, and Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses.

These charges date back to Oct. 2, 2021. Anyone who has any information regarding Shayter is advised to contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip.

Police say that there is a possible reward of up to $2,000 through the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers Program with information leading to the apprehension of Paul William Jr. Shayter.