HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced they have arrested a man they say committed multiple sex crimes.

According to police, on Thursday, March 30, officers arrested 28-year-old Yeury Jimenez-Sanchez about an investigation that was started in August 2022 for the alleged sexual assault of a minor. It was revealed that Jimenez-Sanchez allegedly sexually assaulted a minor on multiple occasions, according to police.

Jimenez-Sanchez has been arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault, burglary, and various other charges, according to Harrisburg Police.

According to court documents Jimenez-Sanchez has been incarcerated in the Dauphin County Jail after he was unable to post bail which has been set at $10,000.