HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant.

On Feb. 4, the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police stopped Korie Thomas-Atkins in a Burger King parking lot on Union Deposit Road. Police say that Thomas-Atkins was allegedly soliciting in the parking lot.

Police state that Thomas-Atkins had a bench warrant for his arrest.

According to police, an officer attempted to take Thomas-Atkins into custody. Thomas-Atkins allegedly fled on foot.

The Lower Paxton Township Police state that the officer pursuing Thomas-Atkins suffered a serious injury during the pursuit and other law enforcement, as well as bystanders, responded to assist him. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, police say.

Following the pursuit, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Thomas-Atkins, according to police.

The following day on Feb. 5, the Susquehanna Township Police observed Thomas-Atkins in the 300 block of North Progress Avenue. According to police, the Lower Paxton Township Police responded to the scene and attempted to take Thomas-Atkins into custody.

Police state that Thomas-Atkins allegedly barricaded himself inside his home, armed with a knife.

The Susquehanna Township Police, Lower Paxton Township Police, and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team reasoned with Thomas-Atkins and he eventually came out of his home, police say.

According to police, Thomas-Atkins was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Thomas-Atkins was charged with one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Escape, as well as other additional charges that were not listed.