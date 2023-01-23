DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North Union to PA 283 East in Lower Swatara Township. The crash occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22 at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say that 25-year-old Jequan Turner was driving east bound in the left lane on PA 283. Turner lost control of his vehicle and struck the small piece of land between the on ramp from North Union Street.

Turner’s vehicle went air borne and struck the vehicle of 32-year-old Charles Croft. Croft’s vehicle was illegally parked on the shoulder of the ramp, police say.

According to police, Turner’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest in the wood line south of the highway. Croft’s vehicle came to a controlled final rest in place.

Police say Turner sustained a suspected arm and head injury and was transported by Life Lion to Hershey Medical Center for evaluation. Croft didn’t have any injuries.