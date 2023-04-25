HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 27-year-old man was sentenced on April 18, for several firearms offenses relating to firearm trafficking in central Pennsylvania, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Tykeam Markel Jackson was sentenced to 102 months in prison for trafficking over 60 firearms from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

Jackson utilized “straw parties” between March 25 and July 26, 2020, to obtain firearms from dealers in Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster Counties while he was a felon who was restricted from owning guns, the attorney’s office says.

Straw parties are when people fraudulently claim they are buying guns for themselves when they are buying them for another person.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jackson then removed the serial numbers from the guns and took them to Massachusetts to be sold.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jackson purchased or attempted to purchase 61 guns before the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested Jackson in Massachusetts.

While trying to avoid being arrested, Jackson assaulted a federal law enforcement officer, drove away at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour, and ditched a backpack that had a ghost gun, cash, ammunition, and four guns without serial numbers (three of which were recently bought in Pennsylvania), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Two of Jackson’s co-conspirators, Jamia Philecia Holton and Shadaya Nakeyma Jackson, pled guilty to their charges for their roles in the trafficking and were sentenced to probation.

Jackson was charged, convicted, and sentenced separately.

The case was investigated by the ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Dalke.