HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police are searching for a man they say shot another man in the face early on Friday morning, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the first block of Disbrow Street on Friday at around 3 a.m. after getting reports of shots fired and an injured man. Police say they found an adult male victim who had been shot in the face; He was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

The victim’s gunshot wound to the face was life-threatening, police say.

Police allege that 38-year-old Michael Watlington of Harrisburg is responsible for the shooting and say that Watlington is still at large. He is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related firearms offenses.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or Watlington’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.