HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was wanted by Harrisburg police for multiple sex crime charges was apprehended in Florida, police announced on Friday, Feb. 24.

Harrisburg Police say that Teuris Lafargue-Millet was apprehended in the Miami-Dade County area and is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania. Lafargue-Millet was wanted for multiple felony charges in connection to the sexual assault of a child.

A criminal complaint against Lafargue-Millet was filed on Monday in district court for four felonies that allegedly occurred in 2015.

Court records show Lafargue-Millet facing two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.