HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are looking for a man they say was involved in a homicide in Harrisburg.

According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at about 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Locust Street for a report of a deceased male. Upon the arrival of the officers, they located a man dead in a residential basement.

An investigation into the man’s death was initiated and was ongoing throughout the week.

On Thursday, Dec. 1 the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of the man a homicide.

Police state that the investigation revealed that the male victim was killed due to trauma to his body and officers quickly identified Calvin Waller as a suspect.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Waller was responsible for the victim’s death. Waller has been charged with homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of a crime.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.