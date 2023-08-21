HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A man is wanted for his involvement in a Harrisburg shooting that police say injured multiple people earlier in the month.

Jerry Foster, 43, of Delaware County, faces four felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, according to online court documents.

Harrisburg police say in a report that an investigation determined that Foster was responsible for the shooting, which was at the 200 block of Cranberry Street, that injured multiple people on Sunday, Aug. 13.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 3:15 p.m., police say that they found a gunshot victim and later learned of others that were arriving at hospitals by private vehicles.

Foster reportedly fled the scene following the shooting and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900.