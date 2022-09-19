HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The battle over abortion came to Harrisburg Monday with a March for Life and rally at the state capitol.

People at the rally and march were celebrating the June Supreme Court decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, but they say there is more work to do — they want to make abortion unthinkable.

“We cannot take our momentum for granted. This is not a time to let up,” said Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R). “In the next several months, the men, the women on this stage, those in Washington, will likely find ourselves in some of the most important pro-life debates and votes that we likely will ever have the opportunity to make.”

Abortion rights supporters also gathered inside the capitol, calling for continued access to abortion in the state.

Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but speakers at the March for Life encouraged people to vote for anti-abortion candidates this November, including Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Mastriano has said previously that he is “pro-life” and would prefer no abortions with no exceptions. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro has said he would veto any anti-abortion bill he believes Mastriano would sign.