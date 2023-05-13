HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The city of Harrisburg marked National Bike Month with a kid’s ride with the Mayor.

Children were invited to join Mayor Wanda Williams for a bike ride through Riverfront Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For those who didn’t have a bike, Recycle Bicycle was on hand with bikes for anyone wishing to borrow one.

Mayor Wanda Williams said, “I wanted to learn how to ride a bike again, I haven’t rode a bike in 50 years so it’s an opportunity now to come out and ride the bikes and enjoy the day.”

Ross Willard, Chief Mechanical Operator for Recycle Bicycle said, “They rode up to the civic center and back just to show that this beautiful park is fun to ride in.”

Recycle Bicycle also handed out bike safety information to children and parents.