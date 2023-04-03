HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Mechanicsburg was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) after they detected that he had a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

On Friday, March 31, a Mechanicsburg man attempted to bring a 9 mm gun that was loaded with 10 bullets onto his flight at HIA according to TSA.

When the man went through the security checkpoint, the X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to check the man’s carry-on bag, which was opened by officials for a closer inspection. According to TSA, the man told officials that he carries the gun with him when he goes to church because he serves on the church security detail, and he forgot he had it with him.

Guns aren’t permitted through the security checkpoint and now the Mechanicsburg man will face a stiff financial civil penalty, according to TSA. This penalty can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“The TSA officers in Harrisburg perform their jobs exceptionally well,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Individuals are not permitted to carry a firearm through a security checkpoint— not someone with a concealed weapons permit, not someone who is enrolled in TSA PreCheck®, not an airport worker and not a traveler who forgot that he had it with him.”

If you are bringing your firearm with you on a flight, you have to check the firearm with your backage. The firearm must be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case. At the airline check-in counter, you will need to declare your firearm. You can view more details on how to travel with your firearm here.

TSA firearms caught at TSA checkpoints at Harrisburg International Airport, 2017 to 2023

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023(As of 4/2/23) Guns caught at the Harrisburg International Airport checkpoint 6 6 7 4 2 10 3 Courtesy of TSA

You can view more information on the civil penalties associated with bringing a firearm on a flight here.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded, according to TSA.