HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Midstate Senator Doug Mastriano and other lawmakers honored Pennsylvania veterans who’ve received our nation’s highest military honor.

While several hundred Pennsylvanians have been given the Congressional Medal of Honor, retired army Colonel Walter “Joe” Marm is the only living recipient. He was the keynote speaker at Monday’s Veteran’s Day service in the Capitol Rotunda.

“I’m very humbled to be among so many veterans and active duty servicemen and women,” Marm said. “It’s harder to wear the medal than it is to earn it, so I have to set the example for all the men and women who are still serving today.”

Colonel Marm grew up in western Pennsylvania. He earned his Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War when he single-handedly took on a large group of enemy soldiers who had his platoon pinned down with automatic machine guns. He defeated every last one of them even after running out of grenades and suffering serious injuries.