HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The city of Harrisburg has been elected as the city to host the 2023 Pennsylvania Latino Convention.

According to city spokesperson Matt Maisel, event organizers made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 16. The convention is scheduled to take place from Sept. 20 -22 and the main venue will be the Hilton Harrisburg, however, events will be taking place throughout the city.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are honored to host this year’s Pennsylvania Latino Convention,” said City of Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “I can think of no more perfect place than the capital of the Keystone State to hold this event. As Harrisburg goes, so goes the rest of Pennsylvania. Here, we lead by example, and diversity is our keystone.”

The state’s Latino population is the fastest-growing community in the commonwealth, according to a release. With a quarter of Harrisburg’s population being Latino, it is considered to be one of the state’s largest Latino communities.

Voting issues are promised to be a major topic for discussion at this year’s convention. Other main issues that will be discussed will be poverty, access to care, housing security, workforce development and pay equity.

“Last year, more than 32 million Latinos were eligible to vote – making Latinos the largest minority ethnic voting bloc for the first time in our nation’s history. Bringing the convention to the capital city and government center is a natural fit,” Colon said. “With a new governor and leaders in the House and Senate, the convention is an opportunity for our executive and legislative branches of government to hear our concerns and include our voices in the Pennsylvania of the future.”

The Hilton Harrisburg will serve as the convention’s main hub. There, multiple events will take place, including the Latino Health Summit, Latino Education Summit, and the Hispanic College fair to name a few.