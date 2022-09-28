HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People across the world have their eyes on Iran and the retaliation the regime is facing over the arrest and death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini, who lived in Iran, was not wearing her headscarf or hijab correctly in the opinion of Iran’s Morality Police, said Dr. Mehdi Noorbaksh, professor of international affairs at Harrisburg University.

“The covering for them, it was not enough, and that is why the public is outraged. The lady had the covering that apparently was not enough for them,” he said.

Dr. Noorbaksh said the wearing of a hijab is more of a custom or tradition, he made it clear it is not a law.

Amini died while in the custody of the police. The Iranian government claims she suffered a heart attack. Her family and others believe she was tortured after the arrest, leading to her death.

Fellow Iranians, led by mostly women, are also making that known, protesting and rallying in the streets of their country as they face dangerous consequences.

Noorbaksh says it is the first time in Iran’s history since the Iranian Revolution of 1979 that he is seeing something like this happen.

“Younger generations, most of them there born after the Iranian Revolution, what they have seen during the last 43 years is only misery in Iran — bad economy, mismanagement — and they had it,” he said.

He says the women of the United States and the fight for women’s rights is an inspiration for these people taking a stand against what they believe is wrong.

“This is overall the similarity that you see in the United States and Iran, and let me tell you this, that the movement in the United States is very much influencing women all over the world,” said Noorbaksh.

However, they do face much different consequences. He said now more than ever they need the support of the Western community.