HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly two-dozen Pennsylvania firefighters returned to Harrisburg today after battling wildfires out west.

The crew of 20 spent the two weeks in Montana and Idaho, fighting flames caused by lightning strikes.

This wasn’t the first time they have been called across the country. One crew member said this was his sixth trip to another state to help out out the fires.

“We’ve kinda built a reputation over the years as someone who will go out and do the work. We’re experienced, we have a good attitude and we can get the work done,” incident commander for the Pennsylvania Anthracite Crew Tom Ludka said.

The Anthracite Crew said another group of firefighters took over from Idaho when they let to come home.