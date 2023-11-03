HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate nonprofit and Home Depot are teaming up to clean up a memorial garden in Harrisburg.

The garden created by Youth 10x Better ministries honors victims of violence in Dauphin County. Volunteers spent this morning mulching, weeding, sweeping, and laying new bricks engraved with victims’ names.

“I know a lot of the people that’s in there, and some of the young people, they actually helped me build this, years ago, 23 years ago, and then they finally ended up being victims,” Youth Ten Times Better Ministries founder James Lyel said.

“This is the community we call home, so being able to give back to the community is something that is very important to us, and this year is a little extra special as we have a brick for one of our orange-blooded family members that will be placed in the walkway today,” Home Depot merchandising manager Brian Shuffelbottom said.

Youth 10x Better after the project is finished will hold a service.