(WHTM) – A Midstate organization is getting almost $1 million to fight human trafficking.

The YWCA Greater Harrisburg says it will use the Department of Justice grant to continue the Path 15 Crossroads project.

It started in 2014 to deal with human trafficking along Route 15 in Pennsylvania.

Through the project, YWCA provides a variety of victim and legal services to survivors.

Mary Quinn, CEO, of YWCA Greater Harrisburg said, “What we see is basically a pattern of traffic from the state of New York down to the state of Maryland, and Harrisburg is kind of a meeting up point of many highways and freeways and side streets.”

YWCA says it will use this grant to train people to identify trafficking and increase access to services.