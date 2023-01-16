HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Throughout the country, people will gather to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King, including people here in the Midstate.

This is the 14th annual Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service in Harrisburg, which is taking place at a new location — the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life. The event commemorates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, focusing on King’s call to “make real the promises of democracy.”

“What we try to do is give folks a chance to volunteer on the King holiday,” said Mike Walsh, vice-chair for the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service.

With a focus on jobs, housing, literacy, and voting, volunteers at the Grass Campus for Jewish Life will build literacy kits, write birthday cards, and more.

Another way volunteers will help is by assembling health and winter care kits that will be distributed to community members.

“We will have individuals come in and put these kits together. As you can see there are socks, there are gloves, there’s a blanket — just supplies that individuals experiencing homelessness can take with them and are ready-packed to battle the cold,” volunteer Dennise Hill said.

The service event runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and is open to the public. There will also be a job and housing fair on-site during the event.