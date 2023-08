HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It will be a smoother ride to school in Harrisburg.

City crews have started milling work on two sections of “Half Avenue,” which is in front of Marshall School and next to Harrisburg High School and its football stadium.

Weather permitting, Harrisburg Public Works will pave those areas on Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By the way, the first day of school for the Harrisburg School District is the following Monday, August 28.